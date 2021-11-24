good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 24, 2021
christmas tree holiday downtown gilroy fifth street lighting
A Christmas tree set up at the corner of Fifth and Monterey streets in downtown Gilroy will be lit up on Dec. 4. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Holiday events kick off this weekend in South County

By: Erik Chalhoub
6th Street Studios and Art Center will present its Holiday Arts & Crafts Boutique on Nov. 27 from 11am to 3pm at 64 West Sixth St.

The public is invited to support local artists and artisans at the boutique, which takes place on Small Business Saturday. Attendees can sip wine while shopping for gifts that include handmade candles, ornaments, sculptures and more.

The Gilroy Holiday Parade returns to downtown Gilroy on Dec. 4 from 2:30-7pm. The event features live entertainment and activities throughout the evening, with vendor booths, photo opportunities and more, including a parade at 5:30pm. The festivities conclude at 6:30pm on the corner of Fifth and Monterey streets with a tree lighting.

Downtown Morgan Hill’s annual Holiday Lights Parade, sponsored by the Morgan Hill Kiwanis, returns Dec. 4. The event will feature holiday carols at the Community and Cultural Center at 4pm, followed by the parade at 5:30pm and tree lighting at 6:30pm.

The Gilroy Center for the Arts will hold its holiday shopping event on Dec. 3 from 10am to 5pm and Dec. 4 from 10am to 7pm. 

The Neon Exchange’s Holiday Bazaar takes place on Dec. 4 from 10am to 4pm at 7365 Monterey St. Admission to the event, which features photos with Santa Claus and live performances, is $10. Children 6 and under are free.

After a one-year hiatus, Gilroy Gardens’ Holiday event returns select nights from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. The gardens will be decked out in festive lights, and attendees can ice skate and settle down to a feast before catching the Charlie Brown Christmas Show. For information, visit gilroygardens.org/holiday.

Erik Chalhoub

