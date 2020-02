Flower shops in Gilroy have had their work cut out for them this past week as couples prepared to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Frank Espino, manager of Gilroy Flower Shop on Fifth Street, said his shop has stayed busy with orders of Ecuadorian rose arrangements. In addition to floral gifts, couples had plenty of options to enjoy each other’s company this weekend with a variety of activities. For a list of events, turn to South Valley magazine inside.