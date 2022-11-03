good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
St. Louise Regional Hospital Chief Operating Officer Gloria Dela Merced (from right) thanks Gilroy Fire Chief Jim Wyatt, Police Chief Pedro Espinoza and other public safety officials during a gathering in front of the Gilroy Police Department on Oct. 28. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel

By: Erik Chalhoub
20
0

Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work.

For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.

“We work with our police, fire and EMS colleagues every day, but today we also take time to thank them for their service,” said Gloria Dela Merced, RN, Chief Operating Officer at St. Louise Regional Hospital. “We are all part of a team that brings better health for all in south Santa Clara County, and delivering these baskets is just a small way of thanking our partners in health.”

A small gathering in front of the Gilroy Police Department drew Police Chief Pedro Espinoza, Fire Chief Jim Wyatt and other public safety personnel along with Mayor Marie Blankley. 

Espinoza said National First Responders Day is something his staff looks forward to every year, and is meaningful to the crews who are out in the trenches 24/7 in all extremes of weather.

“Recognition like this is very meaningful,” he said. “We truly appreciate it on behalf of our folks.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

