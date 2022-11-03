good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 3, 2022
Article Search
South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project luchessa avenue automall parkway
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Monterey/Luchessa intersection to close temporarily

By: Staff Report
27
0

Work crews wrap up another section of the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project at the intersection of Luchessa Avenue and Automall Parkway, which has been closed in recent days due to the construction. On Nov. 7, crews will begin water pipeline installation across Monterey Road from E. Luchessa to W. Luchessa avenues, according to Valley Water. The work is expected to take five days and will require closing the intersection of Monterey and Luchessa to all traffic from 7pm to 6am. The 3.5-mile, $23 million project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions, according to Valley Water.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
883FollowersFollow
2,632FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Ex-Sheriff Smith found guilty of corruption

Gilroy boys water polo exemplifies the value of team work in...