good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 23, 2022
Article Search
Gilroy's Jesse James Guerrero goes through a recent training session at Pound 4 Pound Sports Fitness. Guerrero has a pro record of 5-0-1 after a four-round draw in a flyweight bout in Rosarito, Mexico, on Dec. 17. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsSports

Jesse James Guerrero aims for big things in 2023

By: Emanuel Lee
14
0

Jesse James Guerrero goes into 2023 the same way he entered 2022—with big goals and renewed optimism.

Even though he’s coming off a draw in his latest boxing match on Dec. 17 in Rosarito Mexico, the Gilroy resident still sports a professional record of 5-0-1 with five knockouts. This was Guerrero’s last fight with Najera Promotions, which means the 19-year-old is free to sign with another agency. 

Guerrero’s dad, Ruben, said he’s optimistic Jesse will sign with a new promoter within the next couple of months which should give him expanded opportunities to progress in his career. 

“Big things are in store for 2023,” Ruben said of Jesse, who competes as a flyweight. 

In his last bout, Jesse boxed to a four-round draw against Jose Lopez Sotelo, who entered the contest having accumulated 28 fights and 110 rounds. Guerrero was deducted a point in the third round for a shoulder roll, but Ruben said Jesse was ahead on all the scorecards before that happened. 

Jesse said he and his team were frustrated by what happened during the fight. 

“The ref kept on saying I couldn’t do this or that so it threw me off,” Guerrero said. “Every time I would hurt the guy, the ref would step in and complain about something I was doing. But he never complained about anything my opponent was doing. I got head-butted more than once. If he’s going to fight dirty, of course I’m not going to let that go by me. It’s a fight for a reason.” 

Despite not coming out with a win, Guerrero said the match was a great learning experience for him and will only help him going forward. For the first time in his pro career, Guerrero was involved in a grind-it-out, chippy contest against a more experienced opponent who tested his resolve and will. 

“It was good for me to fight somebody who was a bit older,” Guerrero said. “You see the difference in the experience he had and the four years of age gap between us. It taught me things for me to know next time I’m in a fight like this. The important thing is I’m still undefeated and that’s all that counts. This was a learning experience. We went to war, put on a show for the fans, things happen, it’s boxing. Political stuff like that is always going to happen and now it’s on to bigger and better things.”

Guerrero said in the leadup to the fight, he sparred several high-ranked caliber boxers, highlighted by sessions with Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa, the WBA mini flyweight champion. The two went at it in Las Vegas and Guerrero was thrilled to be in the same ring with a world champion.

“Sparring someone like Mini Pacman is different because he’s more fast paced and has clean shots with nothing sloppy,” Guerrero said. “He pushed me to be better and I liked it because now it shows me what all the top guys are like and what I have to train like to become a world champion.”

Jesse James Guerrero has a pro record of 5-0-1 as he enters 2023. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Community Solutions’ programs help ease burden of the season

Staff Report -
Struggling to make ends meet is a fact of...
News

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request

Erik Chalhoub -
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into...
Business

Amah Mutsun files complaint to stop Betabel project

Michael Moore -
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band last week announced that...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
892FollowersFollow
2,604FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
community solutions Jackie Starkovich Linda Bjarke adopt a family

Community Solutions’ programs help ease burden of the season

wren hewell property annexation

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request