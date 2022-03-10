good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 11, 2022
OpinionLetters

Letter: Adapt to change

By: Lori Martin
April 10, 2022 marks 30 years after a drunk driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four-month-long coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech is not perfect, and I read lips. Years of therapy and personal strength paid off. 

Inspiring people is my goal. In 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats with First Responders and at schools and groups in six cities teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also had letters in California newspapers between 2007 and 2020 reminding readers to drive sober. 

The 21st century made history like no other. California had disasters: companies declared bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, wildfires, etc. People are tired of the “new normal.” 

My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes for my work: three certificates and a prestigious medal from the law enforcement. Adapt to the changes and the future will benefit you.

Lori Martin

Tracy

Lori Martin

