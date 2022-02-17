good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 18, 2022
Article Search
OpinionLetters

Letter: Bell is a painful symbol for Native Americans

By: Lynn Viale
35
0

​​I’m from Tyler, Texas, and I attended Robert E. Lee High School, home of the Rebel football team. I was a proud Rebelette on our drill team. We had the largest Confederate flag west of the Mississippi. We had a Rebel Guard that dressed in Confederate uniforms and shot the cannon every time our Rebels scored a touchdown.

I was steeped in Southern pride and loved our traditions and our heritage.

I was a junior in high school when our schools began integrating, and I remember the first African American girl who attended our school. What must she have thought about all our Southern pride? How could she claim this school as her home and her safe haven?

It was during this time that the first inkling of another way of thinking and being in the world began to take hold. It was a long process for me to go from embracing all things southern (even at the expense of those things that caused pain to others) to understanding that it is a much better choice to celebrate the things that draw us together rather than the things that divide us and that represent the pain we have caused others.

Fifty years ago we changed the name of our football team to the Red Raiders, and just last year the high school was renamed Tyler Legacy High. It was not without great controversy that these changes were made.

So it is with this background that I share my sadness that Gilroy has installed an El Camino Mission Bell in downtown Gilroy. As cities and states all over the country are recognizing the pain caused by these reminders of oppression and domination and are moving toward a kinder and more inclusive representation of the citizens who are our neighbors and friends, my hope is that Gilroy will also recognize this. I hope our city will become one that focuses on how we welcome and embrace our citizens rather than place monuments that remind us all of the pain we have caused.

As other California cities are removing their mission bells or making the decision not to install them, Gilroy has moved ahead with installing this symbol of great pain to our Native American friends. I hope at some point, we will reconsider and remove this symbol of oppression.

I ask this in honor of that young African American woman who was forced to attend Robert E. Lee High School and who had to endure signs and symbols of the painful past of her heritage. I regret that we caused her pain, and I want to do my part to ensure that we don’t continue this practice. 

Lynn Viale

Gilroy

Lynn Viale

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Rabbi Mendel Liberow: What I learned from a pastrami sandwich

Lynn Viale -
We recently hosted a pop-up Jewish New York Deli...
Guest View

Guest View: The other side of the trigger

Lynn Viale -
We are the members of Zach Hilton’s Student City...
Letters

Letter: Not ‘Mission Bells’

Lynn Viale -
If there is only one thing that comes out...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
uvas reservoir dam morgan hill

Dry start to 2022 may continue through February

gracie garcia gilroy antiques

A life of beauty: Iconic collector Gracie Garcia dies at 82