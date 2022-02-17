good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 18, 2022
Article Search
File photo
FeaturedNews

Summer aquatics program to return

City picks operator for Christopher High pool

By: Erik Chalhoub
112
0

Public swimming programs will return to the Christopher High School pool in the summer, two years after they were canceled due to pandemic restrictions.

The Gilroy City Council on Feb. 7 approved a two-year, $358,750 contract with San Diego-based Swimming Swan LLC to operate the aquatics center for the public.

Recreation Manager Adam Henig said in non-pandemic years, the summer program at Christopher High School typically attracted 1,000 youth for swim lessons and more than 10,000 people for recreational swimming annually.

But the program has been on a hiatus since 2020. In mid-2021, the city issued a request for proposals from vendors to operate the pool.

Of the three companies that submitted proposals, only Swimming Swan met the minimum qualifications, according to Henig.

Swimming Swan, which was founded in 2014, offers swimming lessons and lifeguard training at various homeowners associations and hotels in California and Nevada.

Recreation and lap swim is expected to begin in June and run through October, with Gilroy resident admission at $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.

A series of eight, 30-minute swimming lessons are proposed to cost $110, with scholarships and reduced rates available for income-eligible families.

Swimming Swan President Melissa Swanson said the company plans to bring a variety of adaptive aquatics, fitness, safety training and other programs to the center.

“We are very excited about opening this pool,” she said.

Per the agreement, Swimming Swan will be in charge of hiring and training lifeguards and other staff, while the city will be responsible for pool maintenance and utilities.

Henig said having an outside operator will save the city money, as operating an in-house aquatics program costs nearly $403,000 for one summer.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Dry start to 2022 may continue through February

Erik Chalhoub -
The promising end to 2021 that brought weeks of...
News

A life of beauty: Iconic collector Gracie Garcia dies at 82

Erik Chalhoub -
Gracie Garcia was a world traveler, who has floated...
News

Local Scene: City administrator town hall; entrepreneurship webinar

Staff Report -
City administrator hosting town hall City Administrator Jimmy Forbis will...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
uvas reservoir dam morgan hill

Dry start to 2022 may continue through February

gracie garcia gilroy antiques

A life of beauty: Iconic collector Gracie Garcia dies at 82