April 14, 2022
OpinionLetters

Letter: Choose hydrogen over oil

By: Donald Perino
Why not hydrogen fueled motors? Go away with oil derived fuels. Produce hydrogen fuel by splitting water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen. When hydrogen burns, it’s converted into water vapors.

Donald Perino

Gilroy

Donald Perino

