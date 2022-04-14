Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. OpinionLetters Letter: Choose hydrogen over oil By: Donald Perino April 14, 2022 34 0 Why not hydrogen fueled motors? Go away with oil derived fuels. Produce hydrogen fuel by splitting water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen. When hydrogen burns, it’s converted into water vapors. Donald Perino Gilroy Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin WhatsApp Email Print Donald Perino Please leave a comment RELATED ARTICLES Letters Letter: Expect more integrity from elected officials Donald Perino - I was shocked and disillusioned to read about the... Letters Letter: Armendariz needs to resign Donald Perino - Rebeca Armendariz should resign from the City Council. She... Guest View Rabbi Mendel Liberow: Caring for every person—A Passover message Donald Perino - In the foothills of Midian, a shepherd watches over... SOCIAL MEDIA8,389FansLike534FollowersFollow2,643FollowersFollow Brilliant blooms: Flower breeder showcases the latest trends in home gardening Donald Perino - April 14, 2022 Letter: Expect more integrity from elected officials April 14, 2022 Letter: Armendariz needs to resign April 14, 2022 Letter: Choose hydrogen over oil April 14, 2022 Memorial Day parade honoring veterans moves to Veterans Day April 14, 2022