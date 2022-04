Rebeca Armendariz should resign from the City Council. She is a bad role model, flouts the law, enables unlawful behavior, and a proven liar.

Her slap on the wrist fine of $1,250 is an insult to the community. She should be charged with felony manslaughter along with the other family members who planned this event that led to the death of one of the participants.

She should hang her head in shame—not flippantly say “no comment.”

Dave Matuszak

Gilroy