I was shocked and disillusioned to read about the death at the party that resulted in a 120-page report. Ms. Armendariz was fined $2,450 but $1,250 was waived due to the late issuance of the citations.

Elected officials should have more common sense and integrity. How can she make good decisions for the city of Gilroy if she can’t make good decisions for her own family? She should resign and move out of town in shame.

Maureen Hunter

Gilroy