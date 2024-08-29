Cruel and Unusual Punishments are prohibited by the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1791. This prohibition first appeared in the English Bill of Rights in 1689.

How much more cruel and unusual can a punishment be than execution or incarceration without the possibility of release? No future or a hopeless future?

To continue to use these punishments allows the law to enact vengeance and retribution rather than repair and healing for human beings suffering from some of the most debilitating mental illnesses.

Repentance and forgiveness are basic tenets of the Christian faith. To remove the possibility of forgiveness is a denial of this most important value and is in direct conflict with one of primary foundational beliefs.

Jesus forgave the Good Thief on Good Friday as he was being crucified. Why can’t we accept the concept that repentance should lead to forgiveness? How can we not, as a society, forgive others when they have repented?

Some psychologists and social justice advocates argue that there is no such thing as criminal behavior—it is a manifestation of mental illness. We need to convert our prisons into redemption facilities with medical, social and psychological resources to treat all those human beings who are exhibiting behaviors that are in conflict with others’ ability to live full and free lives.

It may not be possible for all those currently incarcerated to be released back into society, but we need to use all possible treatment remedies to help them heal and develop positive social behaviors. To remove all hope is cruel and unusual punishment.

We need to eliminate the death penalty and life without parole from our vocabulary and from our courts. Parole always needs to be possible for those who are truly repentant.