The Gilroy Firefighters Association’s endorsement of Rebeca Armendariz for reelection to the city council shows a lack of sincerity in honoring the firefighters’ code of ethics. Namely:

1. Firefighters pledge to be honest and truthful at all times.

If so, I’d like them to answer these questions: How can you support a candidate who was issued citations for violating city ordinances, including an ordinance meant to curb underage drinking? Are they condoning her action or is there another reason why the association is endorsing her?

Have they forgotten the words of a law enforcement officer who stated on the night of the murder that he perceived “Mrs. Armendariz as being more concerned about the barricades than the victims of the shooting or that Armendariz was fixated on removing the city barricades at the house, while the body of the victim of the shooting was still in her driveway”?

2. Firefighters accept responsibility for actions and consequences. If so, it is shocking that the Firefighters Association is willing to dismiss the investigative report’s findings which found: “Her account of what happened leading up to and during the party ‘lacked credibility,’” and still endorse her.

Investigators also said she attempted to distance herself from responsibility and refused to fully cooperate. I guess the local firefighters association thinks it is okay for others to not accept responsibility and consequences for their actions.

3. Firefighters avoid situations that could negatively impact the fire service’s public perception. The association’s endorsement of Councilmember Armendariz tarnishes their reputation in our community.

How could they believe or not hold her accountable when she claimed, “She was unaware that underage teenagers were drinking at the party; she was unaware of the size and scale of the party’s crowd; and she did not help plan the party”? Never mind that she helped book portable toilets for her underage nephew for the event and photographs from the party “clearly depicted alcohol containers strewn about the property, including kegs of beer located in a plastic swimming pool.”

4. Firefighters vow to condemn dishonest acts that compromise the fire service’s integrity. Integrity—has GFD forgotten this word’s meaning? Apparently so, for the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles and moral uprightness certainly wasn’t applied when they decided to endorse Councilmember Armendariz for reelection.

5. Had one of the firefighters’ kids died that night would they still endorse her? If not, they should reverse their endorsement.

The Gilroy Firefighters Association’s greed should not take priority over integrity.

Eric Howard

Gilroy