86.3 F
Gilroy
September 6, 2024
Local Scene: ‘Bloody Mary’ coming to Gilroy

Internationally renowned makeup artist Bobbie Weiner will host a Halloween makeup seminar on Sept. 14

By: Staff Report
‘Bloody Mary’ coming to Gilroy

Internationally renowned makeup artist Bobbie Weiner will host a special Halloween special effects makeup seminar on Sept. 14 at the World’s Largest Haunted House in Gilroy. Tickets for the special event—a prelude to the opening of the haunted house located at 8630 San Ysidro Avenue—are available on the venue’s website, worldslargesthauntedhouse.net/

Weiner, known as “Bloody Mary,” is celebrated for her transformative makeup artistry, having launched her career doing special effects makeup for James Cameron’s “Titanic,” says a press release from the World’s Largest Haunted House. She is the top supplier of camouflage face paint to the U.S. Military, and has developed various lines of makeup for sports fans and hunters. 

Her achievements include licensing deals with Universal Studios Orlando and Six Flags Over Texas, appearances on CNN and Entertainment Tonight, and features in national and international magazines, says the press release.

The Sept. 14 class in Gilroy will offer a chance for attendees to learn from a “master of transformation.” 

Owned and operated by Gilroyans Alicia Juarez and Oscar Garcia, the World’s Largest Haunted House opens Oct. 4. Plans this year for the haunted house include a roller rink. 

Monthly book sale

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Sept. 14 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Friends of Gilroy Library memberships start at a cost of $5 per year, and books at the sale will be available for $5-$8 per bag. 

Fundraising concert is Sept. 14 at Gavilan Theater

Gilroy Foundation presents its annual fundraiser, “Illuminate the Night” Candlelight Concert, at Gavilan College Theater Sept. 14.

The evening, set on the foothill campus of Gavilan College, begins at 5pm and will feature a candlelight concert with performances by the Mitchell James Band, the South Valley Suzuki String Academy String Quartet and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers, according to the Gilroy Foundation.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, and delicious appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering, followed by a live auction and the candlelight concert.

Tickets purchased after Aug. 14 are $125. Tickets are available at gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/illuminate-the-night.

Funds from the event will help support the grants and scholarships programs of Gilroy Foundation, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships.

Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has proudly bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals, says a press release from the foundation.

Join the symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s future activities and becoming a part of the organization’s long-standing traditions. 

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like-minded board members, even if they don’t have experience with nonprofits. All applicants need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

For information, visit  southvalleysymphony.org or mail [email protected].

