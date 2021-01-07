good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 7, 2021
Letter: Gilroy needs accessible mattress disposal site

By: submitted
19
0

The State of California has a program called Bye Bye Mattress. It allows anyone to drop off waste mattresses and box springs at disposal sites. The state charges a fee on the sale of every new mattress to pay for the program. 

Gilroy does not have a disposal site. There used to be a site in Morgan Hill but due to a change in ownership it is no longer participating. It costs $25 or more to dispose of a mattress. Many mattresses and box springs are dumped improperly due to the cost. 

I have tried asking Recology, Pacific Coast Recycling and the City of Gilroy to get a site in the city. The closest sites are in San Jose, Hollister and Salinas (I have used all three). The excuse is that the state doesn’t pay enough to justify participation. The city may be forced to contribute so that the vendor can break even. My complaint is that it’s unfair taxation—we pay the fee on every new mattress, yet do not have easy access to a disposal site. 

Please exert whatever pressure you can to get the city to force Recology to participate since they have the exclusive trash hauling contract. They only need to park a trailer at the San Martin yard. Both Gilroy and Morgan Hill could be served by this site.

David Matuszak,

Gilroy

