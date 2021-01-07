Local business gives children a healthy start to the new year

After two decades of developing patents and products, business entrepreneur Shawn Sahbari is giving back to the South County community with donations of hygiene products that will be distributed through non-profits to keep children healthy.

In all, the donation includes 2,100 two-ounce hand sanitizers, 2,100 two-ounce sterilizers, 40 liters of hand sanitizer, and 20 boxes of surgical masks. Organizations slated to receive the items include Mt. Madonna YMCA, Rebekah Children’s Services, Gilroy Presbyterian Church, Star Arts Education, Youth Alliance and Community Solutions.

Sahbari is well-known in Silicon Valley with the start-up of several companies beginning in the 1980s and holds a number of patents and trademarks. The specialty materials business Green Polymer Systems began in 2001 and products were developed to create clean energy alternatives. A division, Bear Essentials, offers personal protection equipment including masks, gloves, sanitizers and other products dealing with Covid-19.

“It is my hope that today’s children will have the same opportunities that California has provided me,” Sahbari said. “South County has great children with immense potential, and the goal of this contribution is to help keep everyone a little safer.”