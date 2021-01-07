good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 7, 2021
GIVING BACK Shawn Sahbari (right) is joined by Eric Howard in distributing boxes full of hygiene products to local organizations. Contributed photo
BusinessFeaturedNews

Local business gives children a healthy start to the new year

Entrepreneur donates thousands of hygiene products

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
After two decades of developing patents and products, business entrepreneur Shawn Sahbari is giving back to the South County community with donations of hygiene products that will be distributed through non-profits to keep children healthy. 

In all, the donation includes 2,100 two-ounce hand sanitizers, 2,100 two-ounce sterilizers, 40 liters of hand sanitizer, and 20 boxes of surgical masks. Organizations slated to receive the items include Mt. Madonna YMCA, Rebekah Children’s Services, Gilroy Presbyterian Church, Star Arts Education, Youth Alliance and Community Solutions.

Sahbari is well-known in Silicon Valley with the start-up of several companies beginning in the 1980s and holds a number of patents and trademarks. The specialty materials business Green Polymer Systems began in 2001 and products were developed to create clean energy alternatives. A division, Bear Essentials, offers personal protection equipment including masks, gloves, sanitizers and other products dealing with Covid-19.

“It is my hope that today’s children will have the same opportunities that California has provided me,” Sahbari said. “South County has great children with immense potential, and the goal of this contribution is to help keep everyone a little safer.”

