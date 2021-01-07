Local Scene: Rotary Club scholarships, Leadership Gilroy applications

Rotary Club of Gilroy to award scholarships

The Rotary Club of Gilroy will be awarding a total of $52,500 in college scholarships for qualified high school seniors graduating in 2021 and beginning college in the fall of 2021 and Gavilan College or other students transferring to a four-year college in the fall of 2021.

The scholarships will be awarded from three different categories: General Scholarship (total of $15,000), Goldsmith/Gilroy Rotary Horticulture/Biological Sciences (total of $7,500) and the Susan J. Seledon Scholarships (total of $30,000).

To determine eligibility and download an application, visit gilroyrotary.org.

Gilroy Rotary is a volunteer organization of individuals who are dedicated to the concept of “service above self.” Through fundraising and individual contributions, the members of Gilroy Rotary provide financial support to a wide range of local community needs, with a focus on education, youth, seniors and local impact.

Scholarship applications are now available on the Gilroy Rotary website at gilroyrotary.org or by contacting the club at: Gilroy Rotary Scholarship Awards, PO Box 1912, Gilroy, CA 95021.

Completed application packet must be received by Feb. 26.

Leadership Gilroy accepting applications

Leadership Gilroy is now accepting applications for its 2021 program.

In the 10-month program, which runs January through October, participants develop leadership and team-building skills, gain a deeper understanding of the local community, and design a service project.

More than 250 have graduated from the program since its first class in 1998.For information, visit leadershipgilroy.org. To download an application, visit tinyurl.com/yckkqwqg.