good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 25, 2021
Article Search
OpinionLetters

Letter: Gilroy needs jobs, not more houses

By: David Lima
24
0

Water rationing makes sense, given what we’ve done to the climate and given that we’ve allowed development to far outstrip the water supply. Gilroy has been growing rapidly for decades, but between 2010 and 2020 the city grew by over 11,000 people, or almost 23%, to 59,920 people. And new houses are springing up like mushrooms after a rain in Glen Loma and Hecker Pass. We have past mayors and city council members and developers to thank for this growth. 

Certainly, people need places to live, but shouldn’t responsible development consider available resources for new homes, and for the homes that are already here? And let’s not forget that homes cost the city money every year beyond what they bring in in taxes. What Gilroy needs, besides rain, is jobs, not more houses.

David Lima

Gilroy

David Lima

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Just copy Morgan Hill

Daniel Garcia -
It was a nightmare on the Fourth of July....
Letters

Letter: Hats off to Jeff Garcia

Gary and Alma George -
Once again Jeff Garcia has returned to mentor the...
Guest View

Guest View, Stephanie Hernandez and Sarah Manjra: Advocate for the unhoused

Stephanie Hernandez and Sarah Manjra -
Being a resident of Gilroy my entire life, it...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher football team looks to hang tough in A division

Letter: Gilroy needs jobs, not more houses