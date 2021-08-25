Letter: Gilroy needs jobs, not more houses

Water rationing makes sense, given what we’ve done to the climate and given that we’ve allowed development to far outstrip the water supply. Gilroy has been growing rapidly for decades, but between 2010 and 2020 the city grew by over 11,000 people, or almost 23%, to 59,920 people. And new houses are springing up like mushrooms after a rain in Glen Loma and Hecker Pass. We have past mayors and city council members and developers to thank for this growth.

Certainly, people need places to live, but shouldn’t responsible development consider available resources for new homes, and for the homes that are already here? And let’s not forget that homes cost the city money every year beyond what they bring in in taxes. What Gilroy needs, besides rain, is jobs, not more houses.

David Lima

Gilroy