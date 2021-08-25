good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 25, 2021
Eagle Scouts Cam Diskowski (from left), Braeden Will, Andrew Sullivan and Connor Murphy were honored on Aug. 14. Photo: Craig Diskowski
FeaturedNews

Local Eagle Scouts honored for making highest rank

Residents recognized for countless hours of work

By: Staff Report
Gilroy’s Troop 711 announced that scouts Andrew Sullivan, Braeden Will, Cam Diskowski and Connor Murphy have each earned scouting’s highest advancement rank, the Eagle Scout Award. 

In addition to earning the 21 required merit badges, each Eagle Candidate dedicated countless hours to managing the implementation of a service project benefiting their community or a non-profit—from finding an area of need, to designing the project, and sourcing funds, materials and volunteers.

For his Eagle Scout rank, Andrew Sullivan of Gilroy constructed a new pathway to the playground at Gilroy Presbyterian Church to benefit their children’s ministry and summer camp programs. For his continued service in scouting, he has also notably earned four Eagle Palm Awards, each representing five additional merit badges above the required 21, and currently has 42 merit badges and counting. As a senior at Monte Vista Christian School, Sullivan is applying for the United States Naval Academy this fall.

Braeden Will of Gilroy constructed a three-compartment redwood compost box to help the Mount Madonna School Culinary Arts Program teach sustainability using leftover food waste to fertilize new produce. His future plans include attending West Valley College to work toward a degree in park management.

Cam Diskowski of Gilroy completed a masonry Santa Maria-style barbecue grill with adjustable height. It was built to enhance the outdoor kitchen and picnic site of the Downtown Gilroy Community Garden. Though the city has since decided to close the garden where it was built, the board for the historic Miller Red Barn restoration is considering having the structure moved to their garden site, where it can be enjoyed by the community and visitors to the historic barn. In the fall, Diskowski plans to return to UC Irvine to complete his degree in mechanical engineering. 

For his Eagle rank, Connor Murphy of San Martin completed three custom covered planter beds for the Culinary Arts Program at Mount Madonna School, to help students experience growing and caring for their own food. His future plans include returning to classes at DeAnza Community College with the goal of transferring to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study journalism.

The young men were recognized in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Mount Madonna County Park on Aug. 14 for ranks attained as early as 2018.

Troop 711 of Gilroy is a youth-led troop for 11- to 17-year-olds, known for their backpacking trips, biking and other outdoor activities to build teamwork and leadership skills.

For information, visit troopwebhost.org/Troop711Gilroy.

