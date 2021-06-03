good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 4, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Healing together

By: submitted
37
0

Another mass shooting. Another group of individuals and families trying to come to terms with an incomprehensible grief. And while this tragedy did not happen within our small community of Gilroy, it took place in our larger community that we call home.

I am currently on vacation in the land of paradise more than 1,000 miles away. Yet this shook me to the core nonetheless. I brace myself for what is likely to come as it often does after hearing about these incidents. The nightmares…the overwhelming sense of sadness…the futile attempt to understand this…the shaking at night. Already my stomach is in knots.

I know that many of us in our community of Gilroy feel this way and I am not alone. In some sad way this gives me comfort.

I also brace myself for the empty rhetorical words from our elected officials that will spew forward endlessly for days to come. They send their thoughts and prayers. When will they learn that these words provide no comfort? When will they understand that this type of tragedy needs to be addressed? As our elected officials, what we want is for them to put aside their political affiliations and come together to address the situation and work together to mitigate these tragedies.

For those who pat themselves on the back for authoring, co-authoring, or sponsoring legislation that might move the needle, don’t. Just because you support this legislation your job is not done.

To the VTA community, the coming days, weeks and months will be challenging. Don’t minimize or compare your feelings. Acknowledge them. They are real no matter your relationship to this shooting. Please reach out for support. The County has proven to be a godsend to many in the community of Gilroy. They will be there for you as well. Engage in their support.

I am confident that just as the community of Gilroy came together to heal, the VTA community will as well.

Gilroy Strong. VTA Strong.

Kelly Ramirez,

Gilroy

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Caltrain electrification delayed to 2024 due to pandemic, other complications

Astrid Casimire -
Caltrain announced Thursday that electrification of its rail system...
News

Gilroy’s Class of 2021: Senior Spotlights

Staff Report -
Selecting students for the Gilroy Dispatch’s annual senior spotlight...
Editorials

Editorial: What ails our society?

Staff Report -
The May 26 mass shooting at the Valley Transportation...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

PODCAST: CCS basketball playoffs preview | Cover 3 Sports

Caltrain electrification delayed to 2024 due to pandemic, other complications