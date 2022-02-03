good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 4, 2022
Article Search
OpinionLetters

Letter: Not ‘Mission Bells’

By: Robert Weaver
29
0

If there is only one thing that comes out of our Paseo project, let it be the understanding of the true name of the El Camino Real road markers. 

Our new El Camino Real road marker has never been in a “Mission,” and to refer to them all as “Mission Bells” is incorrect, and perpetuates a false understanding of what they are: road markers. Most people who refer to them as Mission Bells do so being unenlightened, or to purposely inflame passions. 

When European explorers arrived, they wrongly assumed, being unenlightened, that they had landed in India, and therefore called the inhabitants they encountered “Indians.” That moniker still persists to this day. 

To refer to the El Camino Real road markers as “Mission Bells” is no different than calling Native Americans “Indians” Both are wrong and based on incorrect assumptions perpetuated in stories, movies and the media. 

Native Americans don’t come from India, and El Camino Real road markers don’t come from Missions.

Robert Weaver

Gilroy

Robert Weaver

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Make Gourmet Alley bigger and better

Robert Weaver -
It looks like some people want to get a...
Letters

Letter: Council needs to revisit bell installation

Robert Weaver -
When I was in fourth grade, I was so...
Guest View

Guest View: This MLK Day, let’s honor his message

Robert Weaver -
Whenever I think of Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Initiative targets new California housing laws

visit gilroy executive director jane howard

Visit Gilroy Executive Director Jane Howard to retire after 17 years...