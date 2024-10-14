As you prepare to vote in this election, I encourage you to choose someone who has consistently led with integrity, dedication and hard work—someone with a proven track record. I am proud to say that I don’t rely on attacking others because my actions and commitment to the people of Gilroy speak louder than words.

My leadership has always been about serving the entire community, and I am honored to have earned the continued support and endorsements of respected organizations such as the Gilroy Police, Gilroy Fire, Gilroy Business Political Action Committee (GILPAC), Nor-Cal Carpenters Union, Santa Clara County Association of Realtors, and the South Bay Labor Council.

When you cast your vote, I hope you’ll remember the work I’ve done to make Gilroy a better place for everyone. From championing initiatives like the Cesar Chavez city holiday, raising the pride flag, and creating the downtown pop-up park, to beautifying our city’s lighting, I’ve been committed to making our city more inclusive, vibrant and welcoming for all.

I’ve been a strong advocate for small businesses, pushed for more funding for School Resource Officers (SROs), and fought tirelessly for a much-needed fourth fire station. I also continue to support the development of affordable, well-built housing in Gilroy.

Throughout my 20 years as a public servant—whether as a college trustee, GUSD board member, or city council member—I’ve always shown up for you, maintaining an attendance rate close to 99%.

As a father of two amazing, humble and caring children, I know firsthand the importance of building a future that serves the next generation. In addition to my public service, I’ve spent my professional career helping others succeed.

My work at Stanford University and San José State University, and now as the Senior Director of Admissions at Santa Clara University, has allowed me to help students from all socioeconomic backgrounds fulfill their educational dreams. I’m a strong advocate for students and passionate about empowering them to achieve their goals.

Leadership isn’t just about making promises. It’s about showing up, listening and taking action. When you vote, I hope you will recognize my commitment to the future of Gilroy and re-elect me, Fred Tovar, listed #2 on the ballot. Ask the hard questions, hold every candidate accountable, and choose someone who has consistently demonstrated their dedication to Gilroy.

I am confident that I am the best candidate to lead Gilroy forward, and I humbly ask for your vote.

Your vote matters—let’s continue building a brighter future for Gilroy together!

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Council member