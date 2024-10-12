Christopher HS Football (5-1 overall, 2-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 45-28 at Branham; Won 31-14 at Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 10 vs. Lincoln

NOTES: The Cougars won their second straight road game against a league contender, following up their win over Branham with victory at Santa Teresa. Salomon Quintero had two interceptions, including a 25-yard pick six that built an early 14-0 lead. Matthew Valdez had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxen Robinson completed 16-of-27 passes for 246 yards, with touchdown throws of 61 yards to Evan Vernon and 58 yards to Matthew Boles.

Gilroy HS Football (1-4 overall)

Recent results: Lost 14-12 vs. Del Mar; Won 34-0 at Independence

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 11 at Prospect

NOTES: The Mustangs broke a 17-game losing streak by routing the Sixers. Gilroy outrushed Independence 261 yards to 36 yards and forced three turnovers.

Christopher HS Volleyball (12-9 overall, 3-4 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Branham; Lost 3-2 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 7 vs. Leigh; 7pm Oct. 9 vs. Pioneer

NOTES: The Cougars upset 15-1 Branham 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (6-12 overall, 3-2 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 9 at Live Oak

Christopher HS Field Hockey (5-2-3 overall, 0-1-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 2-1 at Leigh, Tied 0-0 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 8 vs. Westmont; 5pm Oct. 10 at Branham

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (6-2-1 overall, 2-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 at Marin Catholic; Won 1-0 at Redwood (Larkspur); Won 10-0 at Branham

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 8 at Leigh; 5p Oct. 10 vs. Westmont

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].