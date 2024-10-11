Experience & leadership

I support re-electing Marie Blankley as Gilroy Mayor. As a long time Gilroy resident (37-plus years), it has been great having her represent us. No hidden agendas, she listens to both sides before making a decision that she feels best serves the residents on a long-term and fiscally responsible basis.

She has represented us well and tries to get the county to not run over us as we are a small community compared to San Jose.

Many people think the mayor has all encompassing power but please realize she is only one vote of seven. It is her experience and leadership that we should value as that is what is needed to build consensus in getting things done. No one else running has demonstrated the ability.

Benjamin Shew

Gilroy

The best by far

I was saddened to see the false, misleading, hit piece that someone sent out about our mayor, Marie Blankley. I have been doing this for quite a while and I have worked with four different mayors, Marie is by far the best.

She gives the citizens and businesses of Gilroy 100% and spends more time doing the job than I’ve ever seen anyone do, all while dealing with a divided council, where three council members go out of their way to make things as difficult as possible.

When she’s not acting in her official capacity, she’s attending local events and supporting local businesses. There is only one choice this November; please join me in voting for Marie Blankley for mayor.

Dion Bracco

Gilroy City Council member

Qualities of a leader

Greg Bozzo is not only a leader, but a stakeholder in our community. I have seen first hand how Greg sees a community problem and figures out how to solve it with the available resources Gilroy has to offer.

Greg has a strong love and connection with Gilroyans and wants the community to have a better quality of life for all of us.

That’s why I believe Greg will make changes in our community and bring all of us together for a common goal, which is to enrich everyone’s quality of life here in Gilroy.

Greg is a man of character who possesses the qualities of a leader that will get things done and have Gilroy thriving years to come.

Ruben Gonzalez

Retired police officer

Move us forward

I am writing in support of re-electing Marie Blankley for mayor. As a former council member I have direct experience working with Marie.

I know she is always putting all the Gilroy residents first when making decisions, which includes following all the Gilroy charter by.aws. Marie has the experience required to navigate through the government protocols not only in Gilroy but at the regional level as well, which is very important to get things done on our behalf.

We need her to continue what she started with the Sharks Ice Rink, balancing the budget and continuing to bring economic opportunities to Gilroy. Marie has accomplished so many things for Gilroy that benefit us all (new train service to name one) that I cannot name them all here.

An inexperienced person will set Gilroy backwards while they learn how to do the job, regardless if he is a “nice guy.”

I encourage you to help Gilroy continue to move forward by voting for Marie Blankley for mayor.

Cat Tucker

Former Gilroy City Council member