May 4, 2022
OpinionLetters

Letter: Recall effort against Armendariz is underway

By: Kelly Ramirez
A group of concerned citizens has formed to begin the official recall process of Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz.

On Oct. 31, 2021, during a party that was held at the home of Armendariz, four young people were shot, resulting in the death of Michael Zuniga Macias and another victim becoming a quadriplegic. Findings from an independent investigation conducted by Hanson Bridgett, LLP, found Armendariz violated several city codes, including the City’s Social Accountability Host Ordinance by assisting her son and underage nephew in the organization of the party where alcohol was served. Meanwhile, a criminal investigation is underway by the Gilroy Police Department.

In response to the constant barrage of comments circulating on social media expressing shock, disbelief and anger that Armendariz hasn’t resigned her position, a group of residents want to reassure the community that a process is underway to recall her.

We want Gilroy residents to know that we are working closely with the City Clerk and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters to ensure that the process follows the guidelines for recalling local officials set forth by the California Office of the Secretary of State.

This lengthy, arduous process needs to adhere to the specifics outlined by the state. We are working on the initial steps that need to be done prior to soliciting recall signatures. In the coming weeks there will be ample opportunities for concerned citizens to become engaged in the process.

We appreciate and share the community’s anger about having Armendariz representing our city.  As with many others in the community that are outraged by the events that unfolded at the Armendariz home the night of Oct. 31, 2021, we are committed to having Councilmember Armendariz removed from office.

We can be reached at [email protected]

Kelly Ramirez

Gilroy

Kelly Ramirez

