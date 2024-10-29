To those who continue to spread false accusations and hateful messages, I want to set the record straight and address the misinformation head-on. I’ve recently been the target of multiple negative mailers, each more misleading than the last, aimed at dividing our community and distorting my character.

Let’s talk about what’s truly at stake here, and what’s at the heart of my commitment to Gilroy.

One mailer attacked me for championing the Pride Flag in our city. I want to be clear: supporting the Pride Flag in Gilroy was a decision I made to bring us together, to foster acceptance, and to ensure that all members of our community feel seen and valued.

I believe that our city is stronger when we acknowledge and celebrate each other’s diversity. Supporting the Pride Flag was, to me, simply the right thing to do.

Similarly, my work to establish Cesar Chavez Day as a city holiday has been met with some troubling responses over time, yet I stand by it wholeheartedly. Honoring the legacy of Cesar Chavez is a way of recognizing our community’s history, strength and shared values.

Another accusation falsely claims that I have accepted financial gains from developers, an assertion that is both offensive and patently false. I have never and would never use my role for personal profit—it goes against everything I stand for and all the hard work I’ve put into building a transparent, trustworthy leadership.

To accuse me otherwise is reckless, and it’s disappointing that some are willing to promote baseless claims just to cast doubt.

In this election, I’m keeping my focus on what truly matters: the people of Gilroy.

Shame on those who fuel division with selective outrage, choosing only to condemn negativity against their favorite candidates.

My dedication is to all residents, and I will not be distracted from that purpose. I am here to serve Gilroy with honesty, respect and an unwavering commitment to unity, no matter the noise.

Thank you for seeing through the negativity and standing with me in our shared vision for a stronger, more inclusive Gilroy.

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Council member