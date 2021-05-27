Liquor stores under new ownership

Yad Singh said he sees many possibilities in Gilroy.

The Morgan Hill resident left his finance job last year to begin investing in the neighboring South County city. His first order of business: turning around two embattled Gilroy liquor stores and transforming them into what he sees as upscale neighborhood establishments.

Garlic City Liquors, formerly known as Gavilan Market & Liquor at 8110 Westwood Drive, Suite A, celebrated its grand opening under new ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 19.

Months in the making, the store underwent a renovation with new flooring, lighting and paint, among other things, Singh said.

“We didn’t want a typical liquor store,” he said. “This is an upscale store, where everyone feels safe.”

Singh said the store is equipped with “top shelf” liquor brands, and will eventually stock craft beer.

Singh is also preparing to reopen the former M&M Liquors at 7901 Westwood Drive, Suite H into Neighborhood Market in June, undergoing a similar renovation.

Both liquor stores had their alcohol licenses revoked March 4 following a months-long human trafficking investigation into the former owners.

Singh said his goal is to change the stores’ reputation through strong customer service and being involved with the community.

“If we do the right thing, business will take care of itself,” he said.

Singh had high praise for Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar, as well as for the police and fire departments, city planning staff and Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, for helping him open the doors.

He also has plans for more investment in Gilroy in the near future.

“It’s the best experience I’ve had,” Singh said. “I have yet to meet somebody with a bad attitude.”