Lobby services available at local public libraries

The Santa Clara County Library District announced Monday morning that lobby services are available at all seven community libraries, including the Morgan Hill and Gilroy public libraries.

This new service invites patrons to safely come back to the library to pick up holds, and to browse bestsellers and new collections, including movies and children’s book bundles for quick and easy checkouts, reads a press release from SCCLD.

“SCCLD is excited to offer this self-service option to welcome patrons back to the library,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “Library lobbies are open for patrons to come in, pick up their holds, and use our new self-service machines without needing an appointment. The feedback from the community has been positive, and the library team is so happy to see our patrons in person again.”

Lobby service hours differ by location, as each library offers different daytime and evening hours to accommodate patrons’ busy schedules. No appointment is needed to enjoy lobby service, and patrons are asked to keep their visit to about 10 minutes.

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 West Main Ave. The Gilroy Library is at 350 West Sixth St.

Patrons who enter the library must be Covid-19 symptom-free, wear a face covering, and maintain social distance, library staff said. Hand sanitizer is provided to patrons as they enter and exit the library. Each library has self-service machines for patrons to check out items. Patrons will need to have their library card with them, or know their library card number to use the self-check machines.

“SCCLD is one of the first library systems in the Bay Area to offer lobby service, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the SCCLD staff to make it possible,” said County Supervisor and Library Joint Powers Authority Board Chair, Mike Wasserman. “As the days get shorter, patrons now have the opportunity to come into the library lobby with proper face masks and social distancing to discover new books and DVDs while picking up their hold materials.”

Patrons may still arrange contactless curbside service, where a staff member will bring items out to a patron’s vehicle. Appointments can be made online or by phone. Curbside service hours differ by library location due to Daylight Saving Time ending. The hours of each library can be found on at sccld.org/curbside.

Account or reference service will continue by phone, email, or chat. All additional updates about SCCLD services are available at sccld.org.