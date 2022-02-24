good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 24, 2022
Article Search
gilroy city hall rosanna street
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Conversation and Coffee; South Valley Symphony concert

By: Staff Report
29
0

City officials to discuss getting involved in government

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley, Communication and Engagement Manager Rachelle Bedell and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis for Conversation and Coffee on Saturday, March 5 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers at 7351 Rosanna St. 

The topic will be “Communication and Engagement: Ways to Get Involved in Local Government.”

County masking requirements will be observed. All are welcome to attend.

South Valley Symphony concert is March 12

South Valley Symphony will present Nextgen 2022 on March 12 at 7:30pm at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill.

The concert features performances by Valery and Starla Breshears from Stars Aligned, as well as the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers.

Tickets are $30 for adults, children are free with adult, and students are free with ID. No on-site ticket sales. 

Visit southvalleysymphony.org for tickets, upcoming concerts and Covid protocols.

Scholarships offered in youth film competition

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is providing $20,000 in scholarships for students as part of the second Empower Silicon Valley Youth Short-Film Competition.

Through a short film, local youth are invited to explore what a climate-friendly, clean energy world would look like and how to get there. No film experience or prior climate change knowledge is necessary. 

For information, visit SVCleanEnergy.org/Empower-SV.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher girls soccer team reaches third CCS title game in four years

Emanuel Lee -
For the third time in four years, the Christopher...
News

Teacher contract negotiations at an impasse

Erik Chalhoub -
School district officials and teachers have declared an impasse...
Crime

Gilroy woman sentenced to jail for role in U.S. Capitol breach

Staff Report -
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Mariposa Castro,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,639FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher girls soccer team reaches third CCS title game in four...

gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo

Teacher contract negotiations at an impasse