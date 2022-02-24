Local Scene: Conversation and Coffee; South Valley Symphony concert

City officials to discuss getting involved in government

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley, Communication and Engagement Manager Rachelle Bedell and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis for Conversation and Coffee on Saturday, March 5 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers at 7351 Rosanna St.

The topic will be “Communication and Engagement: Ways to Get Involved in Local Government.”

County masking requirements will be observed. All are welcome to attend.

South Valley Symphony concert is March 12

South Valley Symphony will present Nextgen 2022 on March 12 at 7:30pm at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill.

The concert features performances by Valery and Starla Breshears from Stars Aligned, as well as the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers.

Tickets are $30 for adults, children are free with adult, and students are free with ID. No on-site ticket sales.

Visit southvalleysymphony.org for tickets, upcoming concerts and Covid protocols.

Scholarships offered in youth film competition

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is providing $20,000 in scholarships for students as part of the second Empower Silicon Valley Youth Short-Film Competition.

Through a short film, local youth are invited to explore what a climate-friendly, clean energy world would look like and how to get there. No film experience or prior climate change knowledge is necessary.

For information, visit SVCleanEnergy.org/Empower-SV.