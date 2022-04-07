Local Scene: District 1 supervisor candidate forum; Garlic Day celebration

District 1 candidate forum set

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a forum for candidates of the Santa Clara County Board Supervisors District 1 seat on April 13. The event will take place 7-9pm at Morgan Hill Council Chambers, 17555 Peak Ave., and will be streamed online.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to send questions for candidates in advance by emailing [email protected].

Garden club holding plant sales

The South Valley Fleurs Garden Club is holding its annual plant and craft sales in Morgan Hill and Hollister.

The sales will be held April 16 from 9am to 2pm at Grace Hill Church, 16970 Dewitt St. in Morgan Hill, and April 23 from 9am to 2pm at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister.

The nonprofit organization gives grants to schools for gardens and plantings done by the students. It also maintains the downtown planters and butterfly garden in Morgan Hill, gardens at the Senior Center and VFW Hall in Gilroy, and a fire-safe garden in Hollister.

Downtown celebrating National Garlic Day

To celebrate National Garlic Day, the Gilroy Downtown Business Association will host “Garlic ‘A Palooza” on April 16 from noon to 6pm in Gourmet Alley between Fourth and Sixth streets.

The event will feature garlic-inspired food, ax throwing, beer, wine, vendors and more.

Live music will be performed by Cake By The Ocean, DJ MTZ and Math Class.

For information, visit bit.ly/3tBphpf.

Chamber to host regional Legislative Summit

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce is hosting its ninth annual Legislative Summit on April 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6070 Monterey Road, from 11am to 1:30pm.

This is a regional event for South County and the Summit allows Chamber members, local businesses owners and operators as well as residents the opportunity to hear from their elected officials. Topics of discussion may include immigration, inflation, drought impacts, Covid recovery and small business grants, housing, $3.9 million grant for Gilroy, and Sharks Ice, to name a few. Below is the list of elected officials attending.

• Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley

• Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine

• Congressmember Jimmy Panetta

• State Assemblymember Robert Rivas

• County Supervisor Mike Wasserman

• Valley Water Director John Varela

Congressmember Zoe Lofgren has not yet confirmed her attendance, and State Senator John Laird is unable to attend.

The cost to attend the Legislative Summit is $45 per person which includes a plated lunch. For information or to register for the event, visit gilroy.org or call the Chamber office at 408.842.6437.

Summit for the Planet celebrates Earth

From barn owls and bearded dragons to California kingsnakes and turkey vultures, the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with wildlife at the annual Summit for the Planet Earth Day festival is always a huge draw. Children and adults alike enjoy the many birds, reptiles and amphibians shared by the Bay Area Herpetological Society and Wildlife Education Rehabilitation Center.

The 16th annual Summit for the Planet takes place April 23 from 9am to 1:30pm at Mount Madonna School, 491 Summit Road in Watsonville. The free event begins with a 5K family hike through the redwoods, and features an eco-carnival, Mt. Madonna Stables pony rides, face painting, live wildlife and reptile area, a “trash fashion” show, model solar car races, activities, music and food.

Hike registration begins at 9am; the hike starts at 10am, with music and the eco-carnival starting at 11am. The event concludes at 1:30pm.

“Summit for the Planet is a celebration of Earth Day,” said Head of School Ann Goewert, “and honors our school’s rich tradition of teaching environmental stewardship and raising environmentally aware children.”

For information, visit SummitforthePlanet.org.