August 12, 2021
Station 55 Seafood & Mexican Cocina of Gilroy was set up at the Urban Eats on the Street event on Gourmet Alley in Gilroy on June 26. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Downtown events scheduled, gala benefits art center

By: Staff Report
16
0

More downtown events on tap

The Gilroy Downtown Business Association has two events scheduled soon.

The final Downtown Live concert of the summer takes place Aug. 19 from 5-9pm on Monterey Street between Sixth and Fifth streets, featuring a performance by Polo Jones.

Gourmet Alley: Urban Eats on the Street returns Aug. 28. The event will be held in Gourmet Alley between Fourth and Fifth streets, featuring food, music, artwork and other vendors.

Gala benefits 6th Street Studios

6th Street Studios & Art Center’s first-ever Gala, Auction and Fundraiser will take place on Aug. 21 from 7-11pm. The event, to be held at 64 West Sixth St. in downtown Gilroy, will raise funds for upcoming programs at the center.

A live auction will include items donated by artists, Gallery 1202 and the Gilroy Foundation.

For information and to preview the auction items, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org/gala.

Thirty drivers cited at police checkpoint

Gilroy Police cited 30 people for driving without a driver’s license or with a suspended license during a DUI checkpoint on July 30.

The checkpoint was held at East Tenth and Chestnut streets from 7pm to 1am.

A total of 905 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint, according to police.

Gilroy Police will hold another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 27. Locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, police said.

Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Treece named to Dean’s List at University of New England

Brenly Treece of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England. 

Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is billed as Maine’s largest private university.

Staff Report

