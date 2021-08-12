good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 12, 2021
Grand Jury now accepting applications for 2022

Deadline is Sept. 17

By: Staff Report
The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, is now accepting applications from residents to serve on the 2022 Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury.

The Civil Grand Jury is a part of the judicial branch of government. It serves as the county’s civil watchdog agency and may examine all aspects of county and city government, special districts and school districts. It is authorized to inspect and audit books, records and financial expenditures to ensure accountability of public funds. The Grand Jury may also inspect jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Residents who have lived in the county for at least one year, are United States citizens, and are at least 18 years of age may apply for service. The court is seeking applicants of all backgrounds who are willing to make the commitment of a one-year term, beginning on Jan. 3. Service on the Grand Jury requires a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week, or as determined by the Grand Jury.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. 

“Service on the Civil Grand Jury offers civic-minded individuals an opportunity to engage with their community to critically assess the operations of local governmental entities,” said Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner. “Our court is currently seeking a diverse group of individuals with strong ethics to help serve the public’s interests by investigating complaints and submitting meaningful solutions to a wide range of issues.”

Those interested in applying can contact Britney Huelbig, deputy manager of the Civil Grand Jury, at 408.882.2721 or [email protected] For information and an application, visit bit.ly/3rnIfx2.

Staff Report

