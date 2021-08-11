good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 12, 2021
Article Search
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNewsSchools

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test weekly

Public health order announced Aug. 11

By: Eli Walsh
49
0

K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove their full vaccination status against Covid-19 by mid-October or be subject to weekly testing, state officials announced Wednesday. 

The requirement via public health order from the California Department of Public Health will take effect Thursday, according to the state, and is the state’s latest effort to shrink the number of unvaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined education and political officials in Oakland to announce the vaccine verification requirement, arguing that the state has a responsibility to continue pushing its vaccination total higher.

As of Wednesday, 77.5 percent of state residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines, which have all but eliminated the threat of serious illness and death for those who are fully inoculated.

“There’s no substitute for vaccinations,” Newsom said, “except those non-pharmaceutical interventions we’ve all come to know well, and that’s continued testing, contact tracing … and continuing to do what we can to encourage people to wear face coverings.”

The state will continue mandating that students and staff members wear face coverings indoors at schools regardless of vaccination status, a policy state officials have framed as both an added layer of protection against more transmissible strains of Covid-19 like the delta variant and a way to prevent stigmatizing unvaccinated students.

Some school districts such as San Francisco’s have gone even further than the requirements announced Wednesday, mandating that all teachers and staff members get fully vaccinated by Sept. 7.

Oakland Education Association president Keith Brown, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe and Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell all threw their support behind the state’s new policy, arguing that the full reopening of schools can only be done safely with preventative measures like vaccination.

“Today’s announcement is a key one to making sure that every student is coming back safe, ready to learn (and) every staff member is feeling safe and supported,” Monroe said. 

State education officials have likewise lined up behind requiring teachers to prove their vaccination status or get tested for Covid-19 at least once a week.

On Monday, California Teachers Association president E. Toby Boyd reiterated the union’s support for multiple levels of protection against the virus’ spread, including vaccination.

Boyd also noted that nearly 90 percent of the union’s members have attested that they are vaccinated.

“We know a growing number of educators and local unions are working with their school districts to develop robust testing and vaccine verification policies,” Boyd said in a statement. “We continue to support those local decisions.”

To date, the state has also required full vaccination for health care workers and vaccine verification or regular testing for state employees in an effort to get as many eligible state residents vaccinated as possible.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, argued vaccination and testing requirements are reflective of adults’ responsibility to keep children in the classroom after the pandemic wiped out a full year of in-person classes and social development for many students.

“Our children have endured so much over the last year,” she said. “They need us to do the right thing and take every single safety precaution necessary to allow for a safe learning environment.”

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Porcella’s legacy: Downtown store, in the family since 1898, has shut its doors

Erik Chalhoub -
For more than 130 years, the cozy brick building...
News

Local Scene: Downtown events scheduled, gala benefits art center

Staff Report -
More downtown events on tap The Gilroy Downtown Business Association...
News

Grand Jury now accepting applications for 2022

Staff Report -
The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Porcella’s legacy: Downtown store, in the family since 1898, has shut...

Local Scene: Downtown events scheduled, gala benefits art center