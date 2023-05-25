58.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 25, 2023
Article Search
Gavilan College Gilroy campus
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Edward Boss Prado Foundation donates $25K to Gavilan Nursing program

By: Staff Report
39
0

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation donated $25,000 to Gavilan College’s Nursing program to cover all fees for completing a degree for at least five students.

“We have a great need for nurses, and we have a great need in our most disadvantaged communities for good-paying jobs for our young people,” Prado’s Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini said. “We have the solution right here in our backyard with Gavilan College’s Nursing program. It is gratifying to know five students will not have to worry about fees or program costs, and will transform their lives, and that of their families. I am grateful for the partnership with Gavilan College.”

“Cecelia Ponzini and The Edward Boss Prado Foundation are a cornerstone in our South County communities, including San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy,” Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila said. “The organization helps the most underserved families with dignity and supports other nonprofits in our area. With this donation to fund the education of five nursing students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is making a commitment to economic sustainability, and we are grateful.”

Exhibit showcases alternative photographic processes

Gallery 1202, 7363 Monterey St., presents “Eterne,” an exhibition of work by Edward C. Alfano and Teresa K. Morrison, through June 10. 

Alfano and Morrison use alternative photographic processes to explore the natural world. 

The closing reception will be held on June 10 from 1-4pm, with a special artist talk at 2pm.

Smith honored by Southern New Hampshire University

Christopher Smith of San Martin was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Blandino inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Jordan Blandino of Gilroy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. 

Blandino was initiated at University of California Davis.

Blandino is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy school board selects Munshi as next superintendent

Staff Report -
Anisha Munshi will be the new superintendent of Gilroy...
News

PHOTOS: Walk for wine in downtown Gilroy

Juan Reyes -
Connoisseurs of the grape descended onto downtown Gilroy May...
News

PHOTOS: Downtown Gilroy brewery celebrates opening

Juan Reyes -
Settle Down Brewery & Taproom, 7515 Monterey St. in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
929FollowersFollow
2,572FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Anisha Munshi

Gilroy school board selects Munshi as next superintendent

Downtown Gilroy Wine & Art Walk

PHOTOS: Walk for wine in downtown Gilroy