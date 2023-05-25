Local Scene: Edward Boss Prado Foundation donates $25K to Gavilan Nursing program

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation donated $25,000 to Gavilan College’s Nursing program to cover all fees for completing a degree for at least five students.

“We have a great need for nurses, and we have a great need in our most disadvantaged communities for good-paying jobs for our young people,” Prado’s Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini said. “We have the solution right here in our backyard with Gavilan College’s Nursing program. It is gratifying to know five students will not have to worry about fees or program costs, and will transform their lives, and that of their families. I am grateful for the partnership with Gavilan College.”

“Cecelia Ponzini and The Edward Boss Prado Foundation are a cornerstone in our South County communities, including San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy,” Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila said. “The organization helps the most underserved families with dignity and supports other nonprofits in our area. With this donation to fund the education of five nursing students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is making a commitment to economic sustainability, and we are grateful.”

Exhibit showcases alternative photographic processes

Gallery 1202, 7363 Monterey St., presents “Eterne,” an exhibition of work by Edward C. Alfano and Teresa K. Morrison, through June 10.

Alfano and Morrison use alternative photographic processes to explore the natural world.

The closing reception will be held on June 10 from 1-4pm, with a special artist talk at 2pm.

Smith honored by Southern New Hampshire University

Christopher Smith of San Martin was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Blandino inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Jordan Blandino of Gilroy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Blandino was initiated at University of California Davis.

Blandino is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.