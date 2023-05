Settle Down Brewery & Taproom, 7515 Monterey St. in downtown Gilroy, marked its grand opening on May 20 with a ribbon-cutting event. Co-owners Giovanni Albanese and Robert Anderson said they wanted to open the business to share the variety of different beers they have been brewing for years. The brewery is now open Fridays from 4-10pm, Saturdays from 2-10pm and Sundays from noon to 7pm. For a list of beers on tap, visit settledownbeer.com.

