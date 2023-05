Connoisseurs of the grape descended onto downtown Gilroy May 20 for the Wine & Art Walk. Organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the event featured 25 wineries pouring at businesses throughout downtown. Monterey Street was closed between Fourth and Sixth streets and open for pedestrians to check out the variety of artisan vendors who set up shop on the roadway. Live bands also performed throughout the day.

