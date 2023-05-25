Gilroy school board selects Munshi as next superintendent

Anisha Munshi will be the new superintendent of Gilroy Unified School District, following Deborah Flores’ retirement at the end of June after 16 years at the helm.

The Board of Education unanimously approved Munshi’s contract on May 18.

Munshi was announced as the finalist for the position at the beginning of May. The district has been searching for its next superintendent since Flores announced her retirement in January.

Munshi earned her doctorate from San Jose State University. She also holds a Master of Arts in Education and a Bachelor of Science degree, both from National University. She currently serves as the Associate Superintendent of Professional Learning and Educational Progress Division for the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE). She has also been the Assistant Superintendent of the Human Resources Division and the Director of Human Resources for SCCOE.

Per the three-year contract, Munshi will be paid a base salary of $282,500 per year, in addition to stipends of $1,000 for a master’s degree and $1,500 for a doctorate degree, and an $883 per month automobile allowance.

Munshi began her career in education with the Gilroy Unified School District, first as an elementary school teacher, and then as an assistant principal at South Valley Middle School and Ascencion Solorsano Middle School. She was also the principal at South Valley Middle School from 2011-2016, and served as a trustee for the GUSD Board of Education from 2018-2020.

“I am honored to return to GUSD,” Munshi stated in a press release. “I am excited to create new relationships with our staff, students and their families, and the Gilroy community. I am grateful to the Board of Education for placing their trust in my leadership as we educate our students for college, career and beyond.”

Munshi resides in Gilroy with her husband, and is the mother of two adult daughters, both of whom are graduates of Gilroy High School.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Munshi return to Gilroy as our new superintendent,” GUSD Board President Linda Piceno stated in a press release. “She is an innovative leader who is well-versed in the needs of our students and the challenges and opportunities facing our district.”

During the May 18 meeting, Piceno said the board believes the contract is “very fair,” and that she was happy that Munshi accepted the terms even if she “is not the most highly compensated superintendent in the county.”

Trustee Mark Good added that the board made a great decision in choosing Munshi for the role.

“This is a bittersweet moment because we experienced a lot of years with the best superintendent I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” he said. “As sad as I am to see Superintendent Flores retire and leave, I am just as excited to see Dr. Munshi join us.”