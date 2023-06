Local residents, veterans and their families gathered May 29 at St. Mary Cemetery to remember those who died in combat serving their country. The annual Memorial Day ceremony, organized by the American Legion Post #217, included the presentation of the colors, the playing of “Taps” by trumpeters Tom Brozene and Jimmy Brozene, and a reading of the names of local residents who died in combat by Mayor Marie Blankley and Gilbert Huerta.

