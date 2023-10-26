Local Scene: Gavilan jazz concert; Mount Madonna School honored

Gavilan hosting jazz concert

Gavilan College is hosting its annual “Jazz @ Gavilan” concert at the Gilroy campus theater on Nov. 2 at 7pm.

This year the featured musicians are the Sobrato High School Jazz Band and the Dahveed Behroozi Quartet featuring Trumpeter Mike Olmos.

Tickets are $25 per person and free for students with Gavilan ID.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/gavjazznov2.

Cemetery tour scheduled for Nov. 4

The Gilroy Historical Society will hold a tour of Old Saint Mary Church Cemetery on Nov. 4 at 10am.

Dave Peoples will lead the tour.

Participants are asked to gather in front of the St. Mary Parish and School entrance sign on Church Street at Gurries Drive.

Book sale returns Nov. 4

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold a book sale Nov. 4 from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members.

The bookstore regularly charges $1 for hardcover books and 50 cents for paperbacks. Hardcover children’s books are 50 cents and paperbacks are 25 cents. Audio books, DVDs and CDs sell for 50 cents to $2.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is located in the back of the library foyer and is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Mount Madonna School named to Advanced Placement Honor Roll

The College Board announced that Mount Madonna School (MMS) has been named to the Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning the top-tier Platinum distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

Mount Madonna School had 100% of seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school, 100% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP exam, and 38% of seniors who took five or more AP exams.

“This award recognizes MMS’ college-going culture and our commitment to ensuring that all of our students, including those from underrepresented populations have access to AP courses and AP testing,” said Shannon Kelly, Mount Madonna’s upper school director. “It also represents one of many ways that we help our students achieve their college goals.”

Mount Madonna School Advanced Placement Testing, 2019 through June 2023:

• 88 students in 10th through 12th grades took AP exams

• A total of 170 AP exams were taken

• 77% of the AP exams received scores of 3 and higher

Mount Madonna School Awards and Distinctions, 2019 through June 2023:

• AP 2023 School Honor Roll, Platinum Recognition

• AP 2023 Access Award

• Four AP Scholars with Honors

• 12 AP Scholars with Distinction

• 11 AP Scholars

• One National AP Scholar

“Academic excellence, creative self-expression and positive character development are the three founding pillars of Mount Madonna School,” Head of School Ann Goewert said. “MMS’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence and expanding access to advanced coursework is reflected with the school earning the top-tier platinum distinction on the Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll.”

In addition, MMS received an AP Access Award. The 2023 AP School Honor Roll recognizes Mount Madonna School as providing all students with the chance to participate in AP.

“AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit and placement, and potentially boost their grade point averages,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. “The schools have shown that they can expand access to these college-level courses and still drive high performance—they represent the best of our AP program.”

AWS launches $100,000 community fund

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that applications are now open for the AWS InCommunities Fund, a community grant program that supports local initiatives in Gilroy.

AWS has committed $100,000 to the fund, which is open to individuals, local community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations.

Applicants for this year’s fund can apply for grants up to $10,000 to launch a new or expand an existing community project, focused on one of the following themes: science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education, sustainability, economic development and leadership, community, health and well-being. Applicants can also apply for funding to introduce one of six established community programs that have been successful in other communities across the world.

“AWS has a long-standing commitment to support meaningful programs in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Paul Butler, community engagement manager of AWS. “Through our AWS InCommunities Fund, we have the unique opportunity to empower residents and inspire bold, community-driven ideas that can be transformative and positively impact local neighborhoods.”

Applications for the AWS InCommunities Fund will be accepted until Dec. 15. The AWS InCommunities fund will be managed and administered by nonprofit organization ChangeX. ChangeX will review applications, and will assess and score them against funding criteria and the positive impact to the community, especially underserved populations. All successful applicants will complete a 30-day challenge, which includes mentorship and other resources.

To help individuals and organizations with the application process, AWS will hold an information session on Oct. 30 from noon to 1pm at The Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St. in Gilroy.For information, visit changex.org/us/funds/awsgilroy.

Program aims to inspire girls to explore careers in public service

AAUW California announced its second annual virtual statewide program, Gov Trek.

The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by encouraging a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office.

Over seven two-hour sessions from Feb. 3 to March 16, students will engage in interactive activities with exposure to women legislators, career options and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

Gov Trek is open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first-come, first-served basis at aauw-ca.org.

The registration deadline is Jan. 20. The program can accommodate 140 students.

An optional information session is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 7pm.

Gov Trek is presented by AAUW California, the 9,000-plus-member state arm of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and its more than 110 local branches throughout California.

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs. We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California,” said Sandi Gabe, AAUW California president.For information on AAUW, visit aauw.org. To learn about local branch activities and membership opportunities, contact Sandra Makala at 562.260.0309 or [email protected] or visit the Gilroy Branch Facebook page, AAUW Gilroy.