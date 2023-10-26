56.3 F
Maria Cid (center) is joined by various city, county and state representatives in being honored as Woman of the Year during the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Dinner and Dance at Leal Vineyards on Oct. 21. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Maria Cid honored as Woman of the Year

San Benito chamber celebrates people, businesses at awards ceremony

By: Staff Report
61
0

Maria Cid was recognized as Woman of the Year by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce during its Annual Awards Dinner and Dance at Leal Vineyards in Hollister on Oct. 21.

Cid, an active member of the Gilroy community who owns Maria Cid Insurance Agency, dedicates her free time to various community endeavors. Among her efforts, she works with DACA students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation and as board member for Youth Alliance. She played a pivotal role in raising awareness and support following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

She was named chair of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, vice chair of the SBC Chamber, board director for the Latino Family Fund, board director for 6th Street Studios and Art Center and recently an Ambassador for the Gilroy Foundation. She graduated from Leadership Gilroy Class of 2022, raising $74,000 with her classmates for Gilroy Veterans Hall.

Cid said she and her family have been “welcomed with open arms” in San Benito County.

“This community has so much love, they just give with all their heart,” she said. “I’m so grateful for this award that I’m receiving.”

Cid thanked her family for being the first to help out with every fundraiser and event she supports.

“Without their support, I couldn’t give back the way that I do,” she said.

Also honored on Oct. 21 were:

• Man of the Year: Ramiro Rodriguez

• Service Business of the Year: Gavilan College

• Large Business of the Year: Pacific Scientific EMC

• Small Business of the Year: La Catrina

• Entrepreneur Business of the Year: MMM Churros

• Non-Profit Business of the Year: Girls Inc. of the Central Coast

• Agricultural Business of the Year: Central Ag Supply

• Green Business of the Year: RJR Recycling

gavilan college san benito county chamber service business of the year
Gavilan College President Pedro Avila (right) is joined by trustees and staff of the college at the awards dinner. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
