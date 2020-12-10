Local Scene: Gavilan piano competition opens, Gallery 1202 opens new exhibit

Youth piano competition seeks entries

The Gavilan College Music program is hosting its annual youth piano competition for students in the fifth-12th grades. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021’s competition will be entirely virtual.

On the day of the competition, judges will be at the Gavilan College Theater adjudicating. A live feed of the competition will be provided for the public on the music department webpage at gavilan.edu.

Two judges will offer written constructive comments for each contestant. Winners will be announced at the end of each division.

The competition will consist of two divisions: the junior division will be for students who are in grades 5-8, and the senior division will be for students in grades 9-12.

All contestants must submit a single, unedited video of their performance with the respective application no later than Feb. 5. Each contestant must upload their video to YouTube and provide the URL with their application.

The competition is only open to those who reside in the Gavilan College service area: Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista, Morgan Hill, Coyote Creek, San Martin and South San Jose.

For information and to download an application, visit gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.

Gallery 1202 presents artwork from India

Gallery 1202 presents “A Pairing in India,” a two-person show featuring the multi-panel works on paper by Ritu and Binay Sinha from New Delhi, India.

The show will take place at the gallery, 7363 Monterey St. in Gilroy, through Jan. 1. The opening reception will take place on Dec. 12 from 5-8pm and the closing reception will be Jan. 1 from 5-8pm.

A Pairing in India will feature work from 2018 to works recently completed during the 2020 pandemic, dealing with issues ranging from political rights of women’s bodies, genocide, urbanization and separation from nature. Binay Sinha uses the traditional method of painting from 16th century Indian art, Rajasthani miniature technique, where the artist uses bold colors, strong lines and paints with the most minute detail creating elaborate works of art. Both artists

use watercolor and acrylic on handmade paper.

Ritu’s work involves more mixed media, including fiber and found objects.

Masks and timed entry required for the reception. For information, visit gallery1202.com.

Library wins award for Rise Up program

The Santa Clara County Library District has received a second major commendation for Gilroy Library’s Rise Up: Supporting At-Risk Youth program.

The California Special Districts Association named Rise Up its 2020 Innovative Project of the Year for Large Districts in August and recently published an article about it in its magazine.

Rise Up was also honored in 2019 by the California State Association of Counties.

“I am pleased to see this life-changing program getting the recognition it deserves,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “Through the collaboration of local government, community and support organizations including the Gilroy Library, Rise Up has made a major contribution to the lives of hundreds of South County families.”

Rise Up is a partnership between the Gilroy Library and various county agencies, including the District Attorney’s office and the Department of Child and Family Services. Working closely with the South County Youth Task Force and local nonprofits, Rise Up was created as an intervention program designed to help parents of youth who have been involved in the criminal justice system steer their children clear of gangs and other negative behaviors.

Rise Up consisted of multiple program components, including a peer-based support group for new mothers led by local volunteers known as “madrinas,” or godmothers. For teens, classes in mindfulness and numerous field trips to local sites of interest were provided. Project Parent helped parents of youth facing truancy and delinquency issues develop better communication strategies and emotional support.