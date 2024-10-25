Local Scene: Gilroy club offering $75k in grants

Gilroyan enrolls at Biola

Madison Satalino, of Gilroy, recently enrolled at Biola University. Satalino is seeking an undergraduate degree in business administration, says a press release from the university.

Fall arts and crafts fair

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s autumn arts and crafts fair will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 26. The fair will take place in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 651 Broadway in Gilroy (at the corner of Broadway and Wayland).

The fair will feature handmade arts and crafts from many vendors. Breakfast and lunch will be served, including homemade scones, soups, chili, hot dogs, polish sausages and more.

There will also be a raffle with numerous items to bid on. The raffle will take place at 4pm Oct. 26.

Airport Day is Oct. 26

The fourth annual San Martin Airport Day and Food Truck Fly-In is scheduled for 9am-3pm Oct. 26 at the San Martin Airport. The free event features aircraft demonstrations; food offerings from local food trucks; live music; aircraft on display; skydiving demonstrations; RC aircraft performances; meet-and-greets with local pilots and flight schools; classic car show; silent auction; tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting, in the early morning before the event); and a beer and wine garden.

Airport Day festivities are organized by the South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA), a local nonprofit that supports and promotes general aviation and the local airport. The event is a “wonderful, family-friendly opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and community members to come together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate our shared passion for aviation,” says a press release from SCAPA.

Also at the event, SCAPA will award three scholarships of $3,000 each to provide financial assistance for local students pursuing careers in aviation.

The San Martin Airport is located at 13030 Murphy Ave. in San Martin.

DMV office reopens Nov. 12

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week announced that the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway will reopen Nov. 12, following an extensive summer long renovation.

The DMV last week announced that the Gilroy office would reopen before the end of October, but later revealed a delayed reopening date “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The office closed on July 2 for renovations, which include new flooring, furniture and other improvements, says a press release from the DMV.

Area residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

To ensure the shortest office visit possible, first go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print a confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code to the DMV office to finalize your transaction. No appointment is needed. Once at a service window, it now usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction, according to the DMV.

The DMV is also offering more digital services that customers can access from home or their personal devices. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices, according to the DMV.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers can sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

Rotary Club offers $75k

The Rotary Club of Gilroy’s current grant cycle is offering $75,000 in grants for local efforts and organizations that benefit the community’s youth and senior citizens, says a press release from the club. Nonprofit organizations, youth organizations, and any Gilroy group or organization that benefits education, youth or senior citizens are encouraged to apply before the Nov. 12 deadline.

This year, the grant application is available in an easy, fillable format. For more information and to apply for the Rotary Club of Gilroy’s community grant cycle, visit tinyurl.com/Gilroy-Rotary-Community-Grants.

Since 1991, Rotary Club of Gilroy Endowment has granted more than $1.2 million through the annual Community Grants program, providing valuable funding for unmet needs in the community of Gilroy, says the press release.

Holiday arts in Aromas

Excitement is building in Aromas as crafters and artists prepare to offer their work to the public on Nov. 16-17 from 10am-4pm at the Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave. The annual holiday arts event has become a tradition in Aromas, located about 10 miles south of Watsonville.

Aromas artisans will display their handmade wares—including paintings, stained glass, photography, etchings, carved and turned wood items, jewelry, succulents, and much more. Attendees can enjoy live music by Jesse Martinez as they stroll the aisles and relax. Sip a cup of cider and relax at one of the tables by the fireplace, or take a free class from one of the crafters.

More two dozen handmade items will be raffled off. The drawing will take place on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17.