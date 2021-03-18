Local Scene: Ostrich farm fundraiser, Meals for Heroes grows

Dinner fundraiser benefits ostrich farm

The Gilroy Ostrich Farm will present its first-ever Crawfish Boil Fundraiser on March 20.

The carry-out meal includes a serving of crawfish, prawns, andouille sausage and more.

The dinner-for-two meal costs $75, with 250 meals available. Proceeds benefit the Gilroy Ostrich Farm.

Pick-up will be at Tempo Taproom and Eatery, 7560 Monterey St., from 3-7pm on March 20.

For information and reservations, visit gilroyostrichfarm.com.

‘Meals for Heroes’ grows

The expansion of “Meals for Heroes, Revenue for Restaurants” into Gilroy is finding success, according to organizers.

Started as a pilot program by the Morgan Hill Downtown Association to help struggling restaurants by collecting donations and buying meals for healthcare workers at St. Louise Regional Hospital and De Paul Health Center, Gilroy Foundation joined the Morgan Hill Community Foundation and Gilroy Downtown Business Association to bring the effort to Gilroy restaurants.

This past Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Gilroy Foundation bought 60 meals a day from Old City Hall, The Milias and Kneaded Bakery and Catering and delivered them to the healthcare workers.

Fields reopen at Gilroy parks

Basketball courts and softball, baseball and soccer fields have reopened at Gilroy parks.

The City of Gilroy announced the reopening following recent changes to the Covid-19 public health order.

Residents are advised to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing face masks, staying at least six feet from others and practicing good hygiene.

Drinking fountains remain closed.

Gilroy Police officer raising funds for Special Olympics

Gilroy Police Officer Pat Sullivan is raising money for the Special Olympics of Northern California.

Sullivan will be racing in the Police-in-Pursuit fundraising event at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville on Aug. 13.

For the past several years, Sullivan has raced a retired Gilroy PD cruiser against cruisers from neighboring agencies.

To support Sullivan and the Special Olympics, visit specialolympics.donordrive.com/participant/24997.

Crab feed supports Operation Freedom Paws

Operation Freedom Paws’ annual crab feed returns with a takeout dinner and virtual concert.

Residents are invited to pick up a crab dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant, 7400 Monterey St. in Gilroy, on March 27 from 1:30-4:30pm. The meal includes crab, pasta with marinara sauce, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

A free virtual concert with J.J. Hawg will be streamed at 5pm at operationfreedompaws.org.

Tickets for the dinner are $60 per person, with proceeds going toward Operation Freedom Paws, which provides programs for veterans to train service dogs.

To purchase tickets, visit e.givesmart.com/events/kPg.

Winners announced in youth piano competition

The Gavilan College Music Program’s annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition for students in the 5th-12th grades was held virtually on March 6.

Students submitted videos of their performances, and two judges at the Gavilan College Music Hall watched the videos live with the online audience.

Junior Division winners:

• First Place: Sora Corro

• Second Place: Oliver Corro

• Third Place: Irene Zhang

• Local Prize: Sophia Perez

• Honorable Mention: Kirk Kang, Aidan Kwon, Zoie Wang

Senior Division winners:

• First Place: Harriet Gensler

• Second Place: Annabel Gensler

• Third Place: Josiah Kusnadi

• Local Prize: Diego Carrillo

• Honorable Mention: Alex Hsieh, Joseph Kusnadi, Samuel Tian, Rachael Qian

Solis Winery earns awards

Solis Winery received two Double Gold Awards and another Gold Award at the 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Solis Winery won the Double Gold Award for both the 2017 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2017 Estate Grenache. The judges also awarded the Gold Award to the 2017 Reserve Baciami. All Solis Winery wines are grown and produced in Gilroy.

“After such a challenging year, it’s a wonderful honor to receive these awards and be recognized for producing some of the best wines not just in California—but in all of North America,” said Vic Vanni, co-owner of Solis Winery. “We are excited to welcome guests back to the winery to enjoy these award-winning wines.”

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition was originally founded in 1983 as the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Wine Competition and has now become the largest competition of American wines in the world. A panel of professional judges evaluated more than 5,700 wines from over 1,000 wineries in North America.Solis Winery’s award-winning wines are available locally and online, and the tasting room in Gilroy is open Thursday through Sunday for socially distanced wine tasting from noon-5pm. For information, visit www.soliswinery.com.