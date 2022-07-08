Luchessa bridge to temporarily close

The Luchessa Avenue bridge will be closed to traffic for a month as crews continue work on a water pipeline project in Gilroy.

The bridge, located between Thomas Road and Church Street, will be blocked off from July 13 through mid-August, according to Valley Water.

In March, Valley Water and its contractor began work on the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project. The project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions.

Work includes the construction of 3.5 miles of pipeline, connection to the existing recycled water system and recycled water pipeline, and upgrading the pipeline connection to the South County Recycled Water Authority wastewater treatment plant facility.

The $23 million project, partially funded by a $5.7 million grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation, is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023.

In recent weeks, construction activity has ramped up on Luchessa Avenue between Monterey and Church streets, creating a temporary change in the traffic pattern and slowing down vehicles in the area.

Detours will be in place while the bridge is closed. The walking trail at West Luchessa Avenue may have intermittent closures during construction.

For information, visit bit.ly/3OTdLxS.