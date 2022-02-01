Man arrested on suspicion of starting dumpster fire

Gilroy Police arrested a man Jan. 31 on suspicion of setting a dumpster on fire on First Street a week prior.

Pavel Zapata

According to police, a fire was reported in a dumpster during the early morning hours of Jan. 25 on the 400 block of First Street. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Pavel Zapata, 43, as the person who may have started the fire as well as attempting to start another fire in the area.

On Jan. 31, the business owner saw Zapata walking in the area, and he was arrested on arson charges by officers who arrived on scene.

Zapata remains in jail on $100,000 bail, according to the Santa Clara County inmate locator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Police at 408.846.0350.