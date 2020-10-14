Mantelli Drive reopens as explosion investigation continues

Mantelli Drive reopened between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way late morning Oct. 14 as police continue investigating an explosion that left a man seriously injured.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 2:20pm, the Gilroy Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive on the report of an explosion. First responders on scene found a man who had suffered serious injuries from the blast, and transported him to a local trauma center.

As of Oct. 14, police continue to maintain a presence at the home.

No other information has been released.