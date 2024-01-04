47 F
Gilroy
January 5, 2024
mount madonna school into the woods
Mount Madonna School will present “Into the Woods” on Jan. 27 and 28. Photo courtesy of Mount Madonna School
FeaturedNews

Mount Madonna School to present ‘Into the Woods’

By: Staff Report
On Jan. 27 and 28 at 2pm, Mount Madonna School (MMS) will present its high school production of “Into the Woods.” 

“The story’s theme is to be aware of the influence you have on others, whether it be your own children, or simply other individuals you interact with,” said senior Bella Sol Padilla. “I will be playing the role of Little Red Riding Hood, a young girl who is trying to navigate her way through the woods. Similarly, I am also a young individual trying to make my way through life as I transition from high schooler to college student.”

“The production of ‘Into the Woods’ delves into the depths of darkness, morality and humor,” said Director Chelsea Otterness. “This play is as multifaceted as the human experience itself. We venture beyond archetypal characters, delving into the repercussions of pursuing selfish agendas. Our talented students infuse their roles with years of experience, pushing the boundaries of characterization and showcasing their prowess in both acting and musical performance.”

“Into the Woods” is a work by American composer/lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, who died in 2021.

“Sondheim’s works are both clever and lush and lead the listener into profound thoughts and feelings,” said Holly Ota, MMS performing arts music director. “This story challenges students—and the audience—to consider what they wish for, what means they are willing to employ to pursue those wishes and what the true value of receiving those wishes may be.”

Padilla said she recognized the benefits of being onstage beyond the experience, itself.

“Performing arts helps people come out of their shell,” Padilla said. “When I started at Mount Madonna School, I would never have sung in front of an audience. With encouragement and a safe environment, I was able to blossom. Now, I will be performing a solo and multiple songs in a show.”

Tickets are on sale at mms-intothewoods.brownpapertickets.com. Adult tickets are $15; $10 for 18 and under; all seats are reserved.

Support Local Journalism
