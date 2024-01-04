Local Scene: Gilroy’s water rates increase; Assistance League opens grant applications

Water, wastewater rate increases take effect

The City of Gilroy’s water and wastewater fee increases went into effect on Jan. 1.

On Oct. 16, the Gilroy City Council agreed to raise water rates by 6% every year through 2028, beginning on Jan. 1. Wastewater rates will increase by 4% annually during the same time period.

This marks the first raise in rates since 2019.

For information, visit CityofGilroy.org/994/Water-and-Wastewater-Rate-Adjustment.

Gilroy Assistance League accepting grant requests for 2024

The Gilroy Assistance League is accepting grant requests beginning Jan. 5 through Feb. 23.

Each year, the organization accepts grant requests that will benefit youth organizations, programs and schools. South Santa Clara County youth-related organizations and schools are eligible to apply for a grant.

Funds will be distributed in late April.

“I am very pleased to announce the Gilroy Assistance League is projecting to offer approximately $35,000 through our grants program in 2024,” Gilroy Assistance League President Lee Blaettler said. “We have steadily grown our grants program over the years as our Home and Garden Tour continues to be a well-received community event…due to the hard work of our members and the generosity of our sponsors, guests, donors and of course, the homeowners.”

“If your classroom or youth organization’s financial needs are not being met, and there are special projects you would like extra funding for, please consider applying for a grant. Our whole membership reads and votes on each grant, and the organizations selected for grants are presented their checks in April 2024,” said GALS Grants Committee Chair Paula Goldsmith.

A formal Grant Request Application must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 23. Forms can be downloaded at gilroyassistanceleague.org.

For information, contact Goldsmith at [email protected].

Book sale returns Jan. 13

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is Jan. 13.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. Membership starts at $5.

The Friends are looking for several people to help in the bookstore and the book sales. To inquire, email Jo at [email protected].

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Silicon Valley Reads prepares to kick off

The community reading engagement program, Silicon Valley Reads, is back in 2024 with the theme, “A Greener Tomorrow Starts Today.”

The program will focus on environmental sustainability with a selection of books and programs that explore the challenges and opportunities of creating a more sustainable future, not only in Santa Clara County but worldwide.

Registration is now open for the Silicon Valley Reads kickoff event. NBC Bay Area reporter Damian Trujillo will moderate a conversation with the featured authors and contributors: Heather White (“One Green Thing”), Lily Brooks-Dalton (“The Light Pirate”), and Favianna Rodriguez, president of the Center for Cultural Power, and teen climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor (contributors to “All We Can Save”).

The kickoff is on Jan. 31 at the Visual Performing Arts Center at De Anza College at 7pm. It will be simultaneously live streamed by the Commonwealth Club of Silicon Valley.

To register for the in-person event, visit tinyurl.com/mk8k2krv. To register for the live-streamed event, visit tinyurl.com/33ff87y3.

“All We Can Save” shares the experiences of dozens of women actively contributing to environmental initiatives in the United States.

In “One Green Thing,” environmentalist Heather White offers a guide to taking action for a more sustainable world.

Set in a world where Florida faces the relentless onslaught of extreme weather and rising sea levels, “The Light Pirate” is the story of a small coastal town preparing for a powerful hurricane.

Throughout February and March, Silicon Valley Reads will offer a range of free virtual and in-person public programs for all ages. Programming will cover a range of environmental and sustainability topics that include author talks, panel discussions, educational events, demonstrations, home and garden, outdoor events, activities for students, storytimes and more.

For information about Silicon Valley Reads, visit SiliconValleyReads.org.