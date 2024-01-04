A Gilroy woman recently received a new roof for her home at no charge thanks to the efforts of Simmitri and other local roofing companies. Simmitri’s Share the Light program selects individuals and organizations to donate a new roof. The homeowner, Barbara, a Gilroy resident since 1963, said the shingles were last replaced on the roof about 30 years ago on a home that is estimated to be about 90 years old. The roof began leaking in the bathroom in a light fixture. After her husband passed away, Barbara said she didn’t have the funds for a new roof. Simmitri joined forces with ABC Supply, GAF and Apex Roofing, donating materials and labor to replace the roof.
PHOTO: New roof donated for Gilroy home
23
0
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.
