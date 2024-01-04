47 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 5, 2024
Article Search
Simmitri gilroy home roof donation
This Gilroy home received a new roof donated by Simmitri and other local roofing companies. Photo courtesy of Simmitri
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: New roof donated for Gilroy home

By: Staff Report
23
0

A Gilroy woman recently received a new roof for her home at no charge thanks to the efforts of Simmitri and other local roofing companies. Simmitri’s Share the Light program selects individuals and organizations to donate a new roof. The homeowner, Barbara, a Gilroy resident since 1963, said the shingles were last replaced on the roof about 30 years ago on a home that is estimated to be about 90 years old. The roof began leaking in the bathroom in a light fixture. After her husband passed away, Barbara said she didn’t have the funds for a new roof. Simmitri joined forces with ABC Supply, GAF and Apex Roofing, donating materials and labor to replace the roof.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

From fungus to fentanyl, new laws address variety of topics in 2024

Every year, California’s legislators send a flurry of bills...
News

Local Scene: Gilroy’s water rates increase; Assistance League opens grant applications

Water, wastewater rate increases take effect The City of Gilroy’s...
News

Mount Madonna School to present ‘Into the Woods’

On Jan. 27 and 28 at 2pm, Mount Madonna...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,108FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Chanterelle mushrooms

From fungus to fentanyl, new laws address variety of topics in...

gilroy city hall rosanna street

Local Scene: Gilroy’s water rates increase; Assistance League opens grant applications