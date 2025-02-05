The Blossom Valley Athletic League, West Valley Division boys soccer race is a tight battle among four teams and Gilroy is in the thick of it.

James Lick has a bit of a lead, with the Mustangs, Yerba Buena and Independence just a little behind. San Jose and Evergreen Valley are back in the rear but are competitive.

Senior defender Darren Hernandez leads Gilroy, which is stacked up and down the field and is a fairly young group. After a 6-1-2 preseason, Gilroy has fought to a 3-2-1 league record while showing stretches of dominance and potential.

“There was a lot of anticipation coming into this year,” Gilroy coach Armando Padilla said. “We only graduated two starters. The majority of the squad are juniors.

“Offensively we try a couple different formations. We try to put our players in successful positions on the field. We’re definitely a possession-based team. I’m a firm believer in ‘play out of the back.’”

Sophomores Bryan Rodriguez Garcia and Diego Rodriguez are in the middle or in the attack, along with freshman Juan Quiroz. Jose “Gio” Cervantes and Erik Munoz Diaz are at the striker position.

Brandon Bernardo steadies the midfield, along with Uziel Hernandez, Ian Honeycutt and Miguel Romo. Hernandez mans the defense, along with teammates Angel Galicia and Luis Curiel. Ivan Santos is in goal.

“They’re learning and they’re building their soccer skills,” coach Padilla said.

Gilroy sophomore Bryan Rodriguez Garcia goes for a corner kick in a Jan. 11 matchup against the Oak Grove Eagles. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Padilla cites leadership from a strong senior quartet of Hernandez, Bernardo, Munoz and Galicia.

“We’ve also got a good base of sophomores and freshmen,” Padilla said. “Juan Quiroz in midfield, is our unsung hero. He definitely makes a difference. And Alejandro Vasquez is another good freshman. We have a lot of hope for him.”



In non-league play, Gilroy defeated Santa Teresa 2-0, Nueva 3-2, Live Oak 2-1 and Lynbrook 1-0, along with blowout victories over KIPP 8-1 and Oak Grove 8-0. Against the Eagles in that one-sided shutout, Munoz Diaz scored three goals and Quiroz tallied one, along with two assists.

Other early results included ties against Monte Vista Christian and Christopher, with the only defeat coming 3-2 versus Sobrato.

In league action, the Mustangs began with a 2-0 win over Evergreen Valley but then stumbled at Yerba Buena falling 2-0. GHS rebounded to beat San Jose 3-0 and then on a chilly Friday, Jan. 24, the Mustangs outplayed Independence on the road but had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Gilroy later lost 1-0 to James Lick and then traveled to Evergreen Valley for a 3-2 win.

The Mustangs remain in the race and their skills and grittiness give hope for a successful close to the regular season.

The match at Independence highlighted the Mustangs at their best.

“We came in here and it was a must-win; we needed points,” Hernandez said. “We wanted the win but we got one point for the tie. We still have a lot of season left.”

Gilroy came out strong. Independence had a few chances and scored in the sixth minute on a 25-yard rocket to the top right corner by Santiago Padilla. Bernardo and Cervantes led the response with threats and Hernandez found the equalizer in the 18th minute.

“I read it off the deflection,” Hernandez said. “I just hit it in. I was looking for the top corner.”

An initial keeper save caromed high into the air. Hernandez read the play and his rebound shot tied the contest. The Mustangs kept up the pressure and hit the post a few minutes later. Garcia and Honeycutt paced the attack. Vasquez entered and sparked the offense. The Mustangs midfield was strong all night.

The defense, paced by Hernandez and Galicia, allowed little for Independence. Sixers striker Percy Escalante was their main threat and the Mustangs tracked him tightly.

The score was 1-1 at halftime. Gilroy pressed hard in the second half. Rodriguez and Vasquez were dangerous, Miguel Romo had a cross that was nearly converted, and Cervantes and Honeycutt kept threatening.

Unfortunately for Gilroy, they could not put one in the net and came out of the night with a tie.

“I’m happy we are executing things we have been practicing,” coach Padilla said. “We had a large amount of opportunities and were always threatening; we made them defend us. We’ll take a tie; we can’t afford to not get points. It’s a good sign how we played.”

The remaining schedule includes big matches with the other league title contenders. Gilroy looks for revenge against Yerba Buena on Feb. 5 at home. After a visit to struggling San Jose High on Feb. 7, the Mustangs close the regular season with showdowns against Independence on Senior Night at home on Feb. 12 and a finale on Feb. 14 over at James Lick.

All games are at 7pm.